Analysts Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Target Price at $93.67

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.67.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.19. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.