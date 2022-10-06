Analysts Set PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) PT at $30.75

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $26.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in PPL by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

