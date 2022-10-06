TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $61.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.3 %

TTE opened at $51.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.75. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,309,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.