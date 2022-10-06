StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of GSIT stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.21.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 52.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%.
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
