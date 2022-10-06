StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GSIT stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.21.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 52.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

About GSI Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in GSI Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.