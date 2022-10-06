FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. FedNat has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

Get FedNat alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedNat

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedNat stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,442 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.39% of FedNat worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.