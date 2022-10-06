GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Up 0.8 %

GIGM opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.32.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

