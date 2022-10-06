Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Kimball International Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $244.87 million, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -83.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

About Kimball International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kimball International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kimball International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kimball International by 17.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 169,593 shares during the period. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Kimball International in the first quarter valued at $5,407,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kimball International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

