Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Kimball International Stock Performance
NASDAQ KBAL opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $244.87 million, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Kimball International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -83.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International
About Kimball International
Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.
