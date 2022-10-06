Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

GENC stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $138.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gencor Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Stories

