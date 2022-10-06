Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
GENC stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $138.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.33 and a beta of 0.50.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter.
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
