Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Coffee Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.15. Coffee has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $5.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.51.
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
