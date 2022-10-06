AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target Cut to $6.50

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised AXT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

AXT Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of AXTI opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AXT will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $367,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $367,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $933,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 625,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

