M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.86.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $185.81 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.09.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,517,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,359,000 after purchasing an additional 974,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

