Citigroup Upgrades National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to “Neutral”

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NGG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.
National Grid Stock Performance
Shares of National Grid stock opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. National Grid has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
