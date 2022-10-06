Citigroup Upgrades National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to “Neutral”

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NGG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. National Grid has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92.

Institutional Trading of National Grid

About National Grid

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 889,963 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,470,000 after buying an additional 433,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,177,000 after buying an additional 245,263 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $12,130,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $8,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

