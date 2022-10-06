Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RACE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cheuvreux upgraded Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.00.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $193.52 on Monday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 238.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

