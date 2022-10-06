Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 998

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 998 ($12.06) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $929.71.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.8062 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 78.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

