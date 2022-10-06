Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Maxim Group

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Zedge Trading Down 1.2 %

Zedge stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.20. Zedge has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

Institutional Trading of Zedge

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 8.6% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 494,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zedge in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zedge by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zedge by 15.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 81,531 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

