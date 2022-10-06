TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.8 %

TRU stock opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $120.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.