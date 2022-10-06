TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $70.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

TRU stock opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $120.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

