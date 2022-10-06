United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

UMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Microelectronics from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:UMC opened at $6.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.14. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $95,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.