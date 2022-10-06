UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 22 to CHF 22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.23.

UBS Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). UBS Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 93.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 593,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,223,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,211,000 after buying an additional 1,399,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

