S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $364.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $423.00 to $364.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $404.71.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $321.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $305.08 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

