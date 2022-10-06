Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

Shares of YRD stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yiren Digital stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.02% of Yiren Digital worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Featured Articles

