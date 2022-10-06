NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $107.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $84.96 on Monday. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.11.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $30,441.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $58,305.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 551,176 shares in the company, valued at $38,394,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,916 shares of company stock worth $2,381,400 over the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in NovoCure by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 2.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

