Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IFSPF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IFSPF stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. Interfor has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.