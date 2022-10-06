Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $172.04 Average PT from Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $117.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.75 and its 200 day moving average is $125.33. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $163.03.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after purchasing an additional 634,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 14.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Global Payments by 12.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,275,000 after acquiring an additional 436,488 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

