Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $20.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $14.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,491.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.37. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,533,229.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $43,323.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,630,825.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,533,229.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,900 shares of company stock worth $1,384,061. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,413 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 265,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

See Also

