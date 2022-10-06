Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $482.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $482.27.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 196.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 61.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $395.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.13. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $451.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

