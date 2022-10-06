Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $482.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $482.27.
ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
ULTA stock opened at $395.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.13. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $451.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
