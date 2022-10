Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) & MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Shutterstock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shutterstock and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 1 4 0 2.80 MSP Recovery 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Shutterstock presently has a consensus price target of $87.25, suggesting a potential upside of 65.53%. Given Shutterstock’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shutterstock and MSP Recovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $773.41 million 2.45 $91.88 million $2.12 24.86 MSP Recovery N/A N/A $3.21 million N/A N/A

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 9.79% 21.42% 11.66% MSP Recovery N/A 3.93% 2.94%

Summary

Shutterstock beats MSP Recovery on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment. The company also offers LifeWallet platform to organize and facilitate access to users' medical records. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

