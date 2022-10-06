Brokerages Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Target Price at $92.06

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.78. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,125. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

