Analysts Set Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) PT at $90.67

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.49. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.