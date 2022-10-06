Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $118.65 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.44.
NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $60.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.95. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $143.92.
Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 798,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 80.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,902,000 after acquiring an additional 317,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
