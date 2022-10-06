Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $118.65 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.44.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $60.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.95. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $143.92.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 798,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 80.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,902,000 after acquiring an additional 317,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

