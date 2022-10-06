Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $12.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $7.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 106.14% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 106,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 620.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,921 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 734,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 206,853 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 228,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

