Brokerages Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Price Target at $25.53

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.53.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nordstrom Price Performance
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
