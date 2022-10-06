Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $19.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $7.55 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

