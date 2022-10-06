Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Target Price at $230.00

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 81,197 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 251,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE:BCS opened at $6.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Barclays has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). Barclays had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

