Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 969.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 969.29 ($11.71).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRES. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 804.60 ($9.72) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,774.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 725.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 744.28. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 997.60 ($12.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Fresnillo Cuts Dividend

About Fresnillo

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.04%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

