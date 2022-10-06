Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $14.38 Average PT from Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PAA opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.10%.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

