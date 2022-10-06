Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,490.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,490.56 ($18.01).
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 910 ($11.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Travis Perkins news, insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total value of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
