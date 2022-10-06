Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.49

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and traded as low as $3.10. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 7,216 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their price objective on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $49.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.