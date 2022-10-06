InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.62

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and traded as high as $5.66. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 156,421 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of InnovAge from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $694.10 million, a PE ratio of -127.97 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

In related news, Director Thomas Scully acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in InnovAge by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in InnovAge by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,166,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 257,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in InnovAge by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 66,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

