Brokerages Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Price Target at $410.79

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $398.43.

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 962,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,374,269.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS opened at $309.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

