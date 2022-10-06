Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 million, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $84,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

