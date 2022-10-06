StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance

PME stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 million, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of -0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.12.

Institutional Trading of Pingtan Marine Enterprise

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

