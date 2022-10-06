StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Neovasc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($2.04). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 59.00% and a negative net margin of 1,114.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Research analysts predict that Neovasc will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

