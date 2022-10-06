NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NHGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.97.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter worth $170,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at $665,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

