StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Mannatech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $43.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Trading of Mannatech
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
