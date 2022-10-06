Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 7.0 %

PTEN stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $622.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $133,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $133,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,666 shares of company stock worth $1,645,239 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,885,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 116,699 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,582 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,216.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,886,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,660 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 289,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 204,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,102,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

