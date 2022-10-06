StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LARK opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $128.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,245 shares of company stock valued at $85,673. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.