Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paramount Global to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.81.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.75. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,238,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $7,363,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.