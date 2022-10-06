Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.79. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $53,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

