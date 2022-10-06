Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.79. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
