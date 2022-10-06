Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.21

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.21 and traded as low as $4.69. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 95,652 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $220.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $195.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth $556,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 62,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,360,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 74,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.