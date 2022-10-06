The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.13. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 6,666 shares.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Down 3.5 %
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
