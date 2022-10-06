The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.13. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 6,666 shares.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLU. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.